FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance for rain but warming up

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible north and east of Tucson today. Precipitation chances will be mainly confined to the White Mountains Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions and warmer daytime temperatures are expected to return next week.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.