Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance for rain but warming up

By Allie Potter
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible north and east of Tucson today. Precipitation chances will be mainly confined to the White Mountains Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions and warmer daytime temperatures are expected to return next week.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies aren’t always able to let OHV riders know where it is...
Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders
It mainly impacts those living along the Finger Rock Wash.
Several homeowners opt to sell in Catalina Foothills neighborhood, amid flooding risks
City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters.
City leaders kicking off Proposition 411, one year after it was approved by Tucson voters
Guests announced for Tucson Comic-Con

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out for the weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORCEAST FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORCEAST FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rain chance lingers, but is lower Friday through the weekend