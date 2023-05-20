Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Graduation night is supposed to be memorable, but seniors at Ironwood Ridge High School say Wednesday’s ceremony will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

After about a third of the Ironwood Ridge senior students walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas, severe weather put an early end to the outdoor ceremony.

Students were told to go inside and separate from their friends and family. Parents waited in the parking lot, anticipating a message from the faculty regarding what came next.

Everyone says they were in shock when the school decided to continue graduation indoors, without consulting family members or allowing them to be present.

“30-minutes pass and I hear nothing. Then you start getting these chaotic phone calls and Facetimes from your child hysterically crying, saying mom they’re going to make me do this without you,” said Nicole Melonis, the mother of one of the students.

Students inside the auditorium chanted “Change the Date,” in several videos.

“Everyone was just trying to change it. The teachers just didn’t seem like they cared at all. They were trying to get out of there. That’s what seemed more important to them, just getting home,” said Omar Robles Jr., an Ironwood Ridge Graduate.

Kylie Melonis added, “We were like can we reschedule, can we wait it out, wait the lightening out? We were willing to wait hours. We were willing to reschedule to another date in the summer. Literally whenever we just wanted our ceremony.”

A ceremony with parents present, which was not the case.

As security guards kept parents outside, students continued with the ceremony. There’s video of the superintendent texting while the valedictorian and other students gave their graduation speeches to a room full of peers.

“Everyone lost their minds. We just all started crying, because we knew what was happening. We knew we weren’t going to get the real graduation we deserved,” said Aspyn Nelson, Ironwood Ridge Graduate.

All Nelson wanted, was her mom by her side.

“I just wanted her to be there. She’s been my number one supporter my entire life and I don’t know what I would do without her so her not being there really affected me,” said Nelson.

Her mother, Stacy Weeks, said it was frustrating trying to figure out what to do, all while worried about her daughter.

“It was awful, I couldn’t even tell my family what to do. I had people waiting In cars, I had people go home, because I didn’t know what to tell anybody because there was no communication from the school,” Weeks said.

Students say they requested the ceremony to start earlier because there was a chance for rain and faculty denied the request.

A statement from Amphitheater School District to 13 News says:

“The 2023 Ironwood Ridge High School graduation ceremony was interrupted due to lightning near the school. Before the lightning became an issue, the Superintendent was able to officially confer the graduates’ diplomas, and about a third of the graduates were able to walk across the stage. When District leaders saw that the storm was heading closer, the predetermined contingency plan was implemented. Students were evacuated from the football field to the auditorium and parents were asked to go to their cars or the cafeteria. The auditorium was the only large space available because the other spaces were set up for Project Grad, the all-night celebration for the graduates.

Throughout the night, the District’s priority was ensuring the students were safe indoors, and the plan was to wait out the storm and resume the ceremony outdoors when it became possible. Unfortunately, the storm lingered, and with no immediate end to the conditions in sight, leadership made the call to hold the remainder of the ceremony in the auditorium. During that ceremony, the names of each student present were called, and they each walked across the stage to receive their diploma. The student speakers also delivered their speeches. The ceremony was recorded, and the District shared the video on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the Superintendent sent a letter to students and families to apologize that the District was not able to deliver the graduation ceremony as originally planned. The District and the principal of Ironwood Ridge have been working on ideas for giving students and families an opportunity to return to the school to take photos and celebrate the important milestone of high school graduation. The principal will notify parents when that is scheduled.”

Ironwood Ridge Principal, Orante Jenkins sent the below message to graduating seniors and their families:

Nighthawk Seniors and Families, I want to personally apologize that our 2023 graduation ceremony wasn’t all that we wanted it to be. I am proud of the way so many responded to this adversity, and I’m thankful our graduates got to participate in an awesome Project Grad event.

I will meet graduates on the field in Nighthawk Stadium on Monday (May 22) at 6:30 p.m. to take photos in their caps and gowns and to personally congratulate each student on earning their high school diploma. Families and friends are also welcome to come cheer on our graduates. I am hoping to see as many of you as possible on Monday night.

Omar Robles Jr. started a petition for a graduation do-over, and Aspyn Nelson started a Go-Fund-Me to pay for a ceremony.

At last check, the petition has more than 3,100 signatures.

