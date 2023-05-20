Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dead after deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe

Tomas Ramirez-Martinez, 42, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe Friday night.

Details are limited, but around 9:40 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a person with a gun near Calle Guadalupe and the Highland canal. When they arrived, deputies tried to reach 42-year-old Tomas Ramirez-Martinez.

That’s when the deputy-involved shooting broke out. Ramirez-Martinez was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. No one else was injured.

This is the 30th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County since the start of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle near East 29th Street and South Columbus...
Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle
Joe Dean Rusk, 88, died on May 19, two days after being involved in a crash at Oracle and...
Man dies days after crash at Oracle, Wetmore
Guests announced for Tucson Comic-Con
Worst case scenario: Feds stop paying Pima County bills for asylum seekers

Latest News

At least 20 students are dead after a dormitory fire, the Guyanese government said on Monday.
School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children, many of them Indigenous
Myrna Hines
Oro Valley police looking for missing woman
Fans hope the Mercury is more aggressive for the rest of the season but say they still have...
Phoenix Mercury fans grateful for Brittney Griner’s return
FILE - Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad...
8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle near East 29th Street and South Columbus...
Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle