Man dies days after crash at Oracle, Wetmore

Joe Dean Rusk, 88, died on May 19, two days after being involved in a crash at Oracle and Wetmore roads.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police say a man injured in a crash on Wednesday, May 17, died as a result of his injuries on Friday, May 19.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oracle Road and West Wetmore Road.

88-year-old Joe Dean Rusk was driving a 1971 Chevrolet pickup north on Oracle, and was struck by a southbound 2004 Ford F-250 as he attempted to turn left onto Wetmore.

Rusk was taken to Banner-University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 20-year-old woman, was not injured.

Officers later followed up with Rusk and he was issued a civil citation for failure to yield while making a left turn.

The Office of the Medical Examiner notified TPD that Rusk died on May 19, and detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit are reviewing the case.

