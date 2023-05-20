Worst case scenario: Feds stop paying Pima County bills for asylum seekers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A couple of weeks ago, the Pima County and Catholic Community Services received fewer than 500 asylum seekers a day. It was a strain, but they managed to process them all and get them on to their destinations.

But now that Title 42 has been allowed to expire, that number has jumped from 1,500 to 1,700 in the days leading up to May 11, the day it expired.

It’s dropped a bit down to about a thousand a day but still far more than in the past. And with bigger numbers comes bigger costs.

The federal government has given Pima County $45 million in the past four years and has another $19 million committed to the county.

But those dollars’ burn rate has increased substantially, causing some concern. What happens if those dollars go away?

“The cost of this is enormous,” said Pima County Communications Director Mark Evans. “It would severely debilitate the county’s ability to provide normal day-to-day functions and services.”

While there’s no indication the feds would do that, it is a worst-case scenario that must be considered.

In order to handle the 10,50 to 1,600 migrants a day passing through Tucson, double the amount two weeks ago, the county has opened a new facility on Drexel to handle single men, who until recently was the preponderance of the asylum seekers.

But very quickly, that has changed.

“This time two weeks ago we were getting predominantly singles. Most of those folks were men, but now our percentage is much higher to have families,” said Teresa Cavendish, the Director of Casa Alitas and the Drexel WelcomingCenter. “About 73% of the folks are now families.”

Things can change from day to day, putting stress on the system. The families take more time to process and care for and they are frequently sheltered in hotels which costs more and puts a bigger strain on the system.

It also calls for more volunteers who can work long-term.

“Currently we have about 880 volunteers who are registered and on boarded with us,” Cavendish said. “We have between two and three hundred volunteers who provide service to us every month.”

Those volunteers have helped process the 200,000 asylum seekers who have passed through Tucson since this operation began in 2014. But the numbers are increasing rapidly and the past week’s events have exerted tremendous pressure on the system and pressure for the funding to continue.

“The key to all of this is the funding,” Evans said. “We have to have the money from the federal government, this is a situation created by the federal government and we need to have the federal government to help us pay for the sheltering so that we don’t have releases in the community.

Those would be street releases that Pima County has been able to avoid so far.

