FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The warming trend begins

By Allie Potter
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions returning area wide with temperatures trending a few degrees above seasonal normals this week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible along the White Mountains today.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. South southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 97.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

