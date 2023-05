TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - PCSD deputies are on the scene of a house fire on the 7400 block of S. Avenida Perlina.

Authorities advise people to avoid the area.

PCSD says S. Avenida Perlina and W. Calle Levante will be blocked while fire crews get it under control.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.