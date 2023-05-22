Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man died after being struck by a vehicle near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard Sunday, May 21.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the area for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist shortly after 2:45 p.m.

The man was declared deceased, but no additional details were immediately available.

Police said the investigation of the collision is underway.

