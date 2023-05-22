Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle

A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle near East 29th Street and South Columbus...
A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard in Tucson, Arizona, Sunday, May 21.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man died after being struck by a vehicle near East 29th Street and South Columbus Boulevard Sunday, May 21.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to the area for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist shortly after 2:45 p.m.

The man was declared deceased, but no additional details were immediately available.

Police said the investigation of the collision is underway.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
Guests announced for Tucson Comic-Con
Joe Dean Rusk, 88, died on May 19, two days after being involved in a crash at Oracle and...
Man dies days after crash at Oracle, Wetmore
Worst case scenario: Feds stop paying Pima County bills for asylum seekers
It mainly impacts those living along the Finger Rock Wash.
Several homeowners opt to sell in Catalina Foothills neighborhood, amid flooding risks

Latest News

FILE - Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier at the US-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad...
8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say
Joe Dean Rusk, 88, died on May 19, two days after being involved in a crash at Oracle and...
Man dies days after crash at Oracle, Wetmore
Worst case scenario: Feds stop paying Pima County bills for asylum seekers
Suspicious male at Brandi Fenton Park.
PCSD: Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to the public