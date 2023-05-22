Advertise
Child rescued by agents along border

Child rescued by agents along border
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A young child is safe after being rescued by border patrol agents near San Diego.

CBP says the 4-year-old was dropped from a border barrier by an unknown person today, May 22.

CBP says agents and medical crews heard gunshots in the area of where they were working to provide care to the child.

The child is ok.

