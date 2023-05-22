Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Fact Finders: How much water is Arizona giving up for new deal?

2018 video of 'high flow experiment' release of water from the Glen Canyon Dam.
2018 video of 'high flow experiment' release of water from the Glen Canyon Dam.(Bureau of Reclamation)
By Brooke Wagner
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three Southwest states, including Arizona, struck a historic deal to cut millions of gallons of Colorado River water usage over the next four years to stave off a crisis at the nation’s largest reservoirs.

The deal between Arizona, California and Nevada agrees to cut at least 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026. It’s hard to put this deal in perspective when most of us don’t know what an acre-foot of water looks like!

Every day around the house, between cooking, cleaning, watering plants - each of us uses an estimated 146 gallons of water. That’s about 53,000 gallons a year per Arizonan. Three million acre-feet is almost a trillion gallons.

A single acre-foot of water is enough to cover one acre of land - about a football field - one foot deep. So, this deal is talking about three million football fields. Lake Mead, Arizona’s biggest lake, has a 31-million acre-foot capacity.

Overall, our state uses around seven million acre-feet per year. So, the amount of the cut is roughly a third of what we would use in a year in Arizona, alone. With this agreement, we are sacrificing about ten percent of our Colorado River water allocation.

Under the new proposal, California would give up about 1.6 million acre-feet of water Leaders in Arizona and Nevada haven’t yet said how they’d divide the other 1.4 million acre-feet.

It’s worth mentioning, Arizona has nearly three trillion gallons of water (more than triple the amount of the cut) stored for future use. It’s enough to serve the city of Phoenix for 30 years.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle near East 29th Street and South Columbus...
Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle in midtown Tucson
A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail cell
Joe Dean Rusk, 88, died on May 19, two days after being involved in a crash at Oracle and...
Man dies days after crash at Oracle, Wetmore

Latest News

A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail cell
Child rescued by agents along border
One dead in a shooting involving Border Patrol in Meneger's Dam on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
UPDATE: Tohono O’odham Nation identifies man killed in shooting involving Border Patrol agents