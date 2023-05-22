Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hotter and drier week ahead

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a tease of Monsoon last week, our drying trend continues this week with highs a few degrees above normal. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected each day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

