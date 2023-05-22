Advertise
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail cell

An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.
An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.(KOLD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.

A corrections officer called for medical assistance after finding the inmate unresponsive in his cell at about 3:19 a.m.

Jail staff performed emergency life-saving measures until personnel from the Tucson Fire Department arrived and declared the inmate deceased.

Detectives from the Pima County Criminal Investigations Division found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The inmate’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

