Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle near East 29th Street and South Columbus...
Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle in midtown Tucson
A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail cell
Joe Dean Rusk, 88, died on May 19, two days after being involved in a crash at Oracle and...
Man dies days after crash at Oracle, Wetmore

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict comments to pending defamation case
PCSD search and rescue
PCSD: Hiker rescued on Mount Lemmon
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval
Warming weather is melting huge amounts of snow in the mountains that accumulated in a series...
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
This photo shows Lashawn Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail.
Autopsy finds ‘severe neglect’ to blame for man’s death in bedbug-infested jail cell