Niall Horan coming to Phoenix for 2024 world tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Voice coach and pop artist Niall Horan will bring his new music and soulful storytelling lyrics to the Valley next year as part of his “The Show” 2024 World Tour.

He will stop in Europe, New Zealand and Australia before coming to the U.S. and ending his tour in Phoenix on July 31, 2024, at the Talking Stick Amphitheatre. Citi/Advantage presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m., and general ticket sales begin Friday, June 2. VIP packages are also available; click here for more info.

This will be Horan’s biggest tour yet, and he will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including his newest album, “The Show,” which is set to release on June 9. “There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” says Horan. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Originally from Ireland, Horan rose to fame as a contestant on X-Factor U.K. when he was put into the boyband, One Direction. The group sold over 80 million records and went on multiple world tours. Horan’s debut solo album, “Flickr,” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017, surpassed eight billion global streams and went platinum in five countries, including the U.S. Recently, Horan was a coach on the 23rd season of The Voice and will be returning next year alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Reba McEntire.

