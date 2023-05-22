Oro Valley police looking for missing woman

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (13 News) - Oro Valley police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman Monday, May 22.

Myrna Hines hasn’t been seen since Sunday in the Pima Springs area.

Investigators say she may be walking in the big wash area.

Hines was last seen wearing a light-blue shirt, blue skirt and purple shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

