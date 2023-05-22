PCSD: Hiker rescued on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department SAR deputies and Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker who had fallen 20 feet and broke his leg on Saturday, May 20.

According to the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, the hiker was airlifted to safety by a DPS Ranger helicopter.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.