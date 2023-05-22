Advertise
PCSD: Hiker rescued on Mount Lemmon

PCSD search and rescue
PCSD search and rescue(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department SAR deputies and Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker who had fallen 20 feet and broke his leg on Saturday, May 20.

According to the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, the hiker was airlifted to safety by a DPS Ranger helicopter.

