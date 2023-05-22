Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a shooting Monday morning, May 22.

Police say officers responded to the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no one in custody.

