Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson

A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.(KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a shooting Monday morning, May 22.

Police say officers responded to the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no one in custody.

