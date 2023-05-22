Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a shooting Monday morning, May 22.
Police say officers responded to the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say there is no one in custody.
