Rick Hoyt, who became a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing wheelchair, has died at 61

Rick Hoyt, center, is pushed by his father Dick, left, along the Boston Marathon course, April...
Rick Hoyt, center, is pushed by his father Dick, left, along the Boston Marathon course, April 15, 2013, in Wellesley, Mass. Hoyt, who with his father pushing his wheelchair became a fixture at the Boston Marathon and other races for decades, has died. He was 61. Hoyt died of complications with his respiratory system, his family announced on Monday, May 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Rick Hoyt, who with his father pushing his wheelchair became a fixture at the Boston Marathon and other races for decades, has died. He was 61.

Hoyt died of complications with his respiratory system, his family announced on Monday.

“Rick along with our father, Dick, were icons in the road race and triathlon worlds for over 40 years and inspired millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves, set goals and accomplish extraordinary things,” the Hoyt family said in a statement.

Rick Hoyt had cerebral palsy, which left him a quadriplegic, but he and his father became as much a part of the Boston Marathon as sore feet or Heartbreak Hill. With Dick Hoyt pushing, the two completed the course 32 times.

They also participated in more than 1,000 other races, including duathlons and triathlons; in 1992 they completed a run and bike across the U.S. that covered 3,735 miles in 45 days. In 2013, a statue of father and son was erected near the Boston Marathon’s starting line in Hopkinton.

Dick Hoyt died in 2021.

“It’s hard to believe they both have now passed on but their legacy will never die. Dick and Rick Hoyt have inspired millions around the world,” said Dave McGillivray, the race director of the Boston Marathon and other events that the Hoyts participated in. “We will always be grateful, Rick, for your courage, determination, tenacity and willingness to give of yourself so that others, too, could believe in themselves, set goals and make a difference in this world as you have.”

