WEB EXTRA: How much water is Arizona giving up for new deal?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - To watch more of Brooke Wagner’s interview with Ed Martin, Associate Vice President and Director of the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension System about today’s water deal, click on the video player.

You can read more about Brooke Wagner’s Fact Finders story here: https://www.kold.com/2023/05/22/fact-finders-how-much-water-is-arizona-giving-up-new-deal/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.