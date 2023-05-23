Advertise
2 children, ages 6 and 12, accused of armed robbery

The robbery happened around 8 a.m. on the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle near South Tryon Street, according to CMPD. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are investigating an armed robbery that they said was committed by two children, ages 6 and 12.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the robbery happened at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

According to police, the two children asked a woman to borrow her phone to call their mom then ran off with the phone. After a chase, the 12-year-old allegedly pulled out a BB gun and pointed it at the woman.

Police said they spoke with the children’s mother, who was cooperative and allowed them inside her home to find the BB gun.

The 12-year-old admitted to stealing the phone and pulling the gun on the woman, according to police. He was charged with armed robbery and damage to property.

The 6-year-old is not facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

