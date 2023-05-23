Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

4 dead, suspect in custody after standoff in Texas

Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Law enforcement investigating a standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials said they found four people dead following a standoff situation Tuesday at a home in Texas.

Officials with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said a person was barricaded inside the home. Sheriff’s deputies, Nash police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.

Police say the suspect eventually came outside and was taken into custody. Four people were then found dead inside.

Officials have not released additional information on the people involved or causes of death.

Nash is a city in the Texarkana metropolitan area and has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail cell
Myrna Hines
UPDATE: Oro Valley missing woman found safe
40-year-old James Lee Sorg is facing charges with one count of Manslaughter and was booked into...
Police: Man dies after hit by vehicle in midtown Tucson
One dead in a shooting involving Border Patrol in Meneger's Dam on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
CBP releases statement about man fatally shot by agents

Latest News

Travis Lee Carlson, 37, is charged with first-degree arson.
Landlord accused of setting building on fire as he played Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds
A firefighter in California sprung into action to save his young son from drowning in a pool.
WATCH: Firefighter saves son from drowning in pool
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
This photo provided by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows John Manchec. Sheriff's...
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff says