FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hotter and drier week of weather

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a tease of Monsoon last week, our drying trend continues this week with highs near to a few degrees above normal. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected each day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

