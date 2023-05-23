FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hotter and drier week of weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a tease of Monsoon last week, our drying trend continues this week with highs near to a few degrees above normal. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected each day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.