A historic water deal to help preserve the Colorado River

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Following a year of grave concerns and consequences for a West with a thirsty appetite and a river going dry, three states hammered out a water deal that will grant the Colorado River a brief respite.

The three states will cut water use by three million acre-feet over the next three years in an effort to slow down the drain on the river.

Twice over the past year, Arizona, California, and Nevada missed a government-imposed deadline to cut a deal but finally reached one just days before another deadline.

The states will receive $1.2 billion to leave the water for future use.

Details of the agreement have not been released, but more will be learned as the days and weeks pass and after the Interior Department gives its blessing if it does.

Reaction to the deal is mixed.

While Governor Katie Hobbs applauded the deal, she added more work needs to be done on the climate change front. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero echoed that.

But some of those with a history of water management were not so quick to applaud.

“I think the big issue is that this is a long term problem and we are engaged in a short term fix,” said Kathy Jacobs, the Director of the Center for Climate Adaption at the University of Arizona. “We know this problem is not going away.”

The drought was given a reprieve this year because there was an avalanche of snow and lots of rain that filled up California’s reservoirs. But the reprieve could be short-lived and when this deal expires in three years, all the states which rely on Colorado River water could be back to square one.

“If we had not had the major snowpack and snowfall that we’ve just had this year, we would be in a much bigger world of hurt and facing much more significant cuts this year,” Jacobs said.

This agreement was likely forged because the added relief in Lake Mead took off much of the pressure on California, allowing all sides to hammer out a deal. After all, things look a bit rosier this year.

“Which actually isn’t good,” she said. “It would be much better to keep some pressure on and get an agreement that really caused more cutbacks to occur because we know the problem isn’t going away.”

Still, a 13% cut is the largest cut ever. Having the states agree voluntarily was not something thought possible a year ago.

“Having a voluntary deal allows us to move forward much quicker without the risk of conflict between the states,” said John Kmiec, the Tucson Water Director. “The fact the states are pushing this forward is a good thing.”

He says it keeps the states out of court, which could delay any deal and may not be as good as the one the states agreed on.

Tucson has been an active player in pushing this idea forward, offering to leave a significant amount of its water allocation in Lake Mead in exchange for $8 million cash.

The community’s decades of conservation made it so the initial cutbacks, while significant, will likely not be felt significantly in our city. “The water in the City of Tucson and our water resource portfolio is incredibly strong,” Kmiec said. “I still contend that we have the strongest water portfolio in the western states.”

