Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge

Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled the court didn’t find clear and convincing evidence in Lake's claim.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake’s lawsuit had another loss after a judge rejected her last remaining claim on Monday. After a three-day trial last week, Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled the court didn’t find clear and convincing evidence that Maricopa County election officials failed to correctly verify signatures during the 2022 general election.

Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform higher level signature verifications on flagged mail-in ballots. The former TV news anchor’s team also showed video footage from a Maricopa County camera feed that allegedly shows a signature verified incorrectly and hastily by a worker. However, the ruling said Reynaldo “Rey” Valenzuela, Maricopa County director of elections, showed the court 1,600 signatures reviewed by him personally during the general election and gave the court an overview of the process based on his 33 years of experience. The court found the signature review consisted of “153 level one reviewers, 43 level two reviewers, and two ongoing audits.”

Consultants Lisa James and Stacy Pearson discuss the latest legal ruling for Kari Lake and whether Kyrsten Sinema has a realistic hope for reelection.

Lake’s team also argued that 274,000 signatures were compared in less than two seconds and 70,000 were less than a second. However, Judge Thompson ruled that no reviewer is required to spend any specific length of time on any particular signature. “Not one second, not three seconds, and not six seconds: no standard appears in the plain text of the statute,” a portion of the ruling read. “The Court finds that looking at signatures that, by and large, have consistent characteristics will require only a cursory examination and thus take very little time.”

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman released a statement following the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
40-year-old James Lee Sorg is facing charges with one count of Manslaughter and was booked into...
Police: Man dies after hit by vehicle in midtown Tucson
A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail cell
Joe Dean Rusk, 88, died on May 19, two days after being involved in a crash at Oracle and...
Man dies days after crash at Oracle, Wetmore

Latest News

A lower-level worker also testified that higher-level signature reviewers were overwhelmed and...
Testimony wraps up in third day of Kari Lake election trial
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
The complaint alleges that Sinema “illegally diverted funds” intended for her campaign for...
FEC complaint calls for federal probe of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema spending