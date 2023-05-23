Advertise
PCSD arrest fatal crash suspect

29-year-old Brian Andrew Clarke
29-year-old Brian Andrew Clarke(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at W. Orange Grove RD and N. La Cholla Blvd on Tuesday, May 23 at 1:24 a.m.

Deputies discovered that a Toyota and a Jeep had collided in the intersection. The driver of the Toyota was identified as 71-year-old Wayne Wakefield.

Wakefield was taken to Banner Hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries. His condition deteriorated at the hospital, and he died at 3:47 a.m.

PCSD identified the driver of the Jeep as 29-year-old Brian Clarke.

During the investigation, detectives learned Clarke exhibited signs of impairment on scene. Clarke was booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of manslaughter, criminal damage, and driving under the influence.

