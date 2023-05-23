PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

PCSD said 82-year-old Chris McCooey was last seen this morning at 11:00 a.m.

McCooey left her house on foot and was last seen at 4200 E. Coronado Dr. (northwest of Swan and Sunrise). She was wearing a plaid shirt and grey shorts.

She is 5′07′,130 lbs and has blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on the location of Chris is urged to call 911.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.