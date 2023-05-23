Pinal County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, along with Kearny Police Department, is searching for 62-year-old Marie Grigsby of Kearny.

Grigsby was last seen on May 5th driving a Dodge Ram 1500 Bighorn Crew Cab with an AZ Veteran license plate V8T188. The truck also has a front decorative Vietnam plate and veteran and military stickers on the back window.

She is 5′9″, 190lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Please call 520-866-5111 if you see her.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.