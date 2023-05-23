Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police shoot woman accused of pointing a handgun at officers in north Phoenix

Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting involving officers in north Phoenix on Monday evening.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is hospitalized after being shot by officers in north Phoenix Monday night.

Phoenix police say that officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop near 35th and Glendale avenues over what they called a suspicious vehicle. The driver in the car failed to yield and took off, but authorities were later able to track it down to the area of 19th Avenue and Phelps Road, just south of Bell Road. That’s where officers deployed a grappler to stop the car and police then approached the driver, identified only as a woman. At that point, officers say, she pointed a handgun to an officer, and that’s when three officers shot her. She was then arrested and taken to a nearby hospital where she is in serious but stable condition. No officers were hurt.

”We’ll do our interviews. We will have the totality of everything at that point,” said Sgt. Robert Scherer as the investigation remains ongoing and in its very early stages.

This is the 31st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 40th in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail cell
Myrna Hines
UPDATE: Oro Valley missing woman found safe
40-year-old James Lee Sorg is facing charges with one count of Manslaughter and was booked into...
Police: Man dies after hit by vehicle in midtown Tucson
One dead in a shooting involving Border Patrol in Meneger's Dam on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
CBP releases statement about man fatally shot by agents

Latest News

U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House
Members of the choir sings along with the congregation during service at the Grace Methodist...
Some worshippers switching congregations amid United Methodist split over LGBTQ issues
The man objected to being charged during his initial court appearance.
Man charged after toddler finds gun in couch and accidentally kills himself
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses