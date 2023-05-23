Police shoot woman accused of pointing a handgun at officers in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is hospitalized after being shot by officers in north Phoenix Monday night.

Phoenix police say that officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop near 35th and Glendale avenues over what they called a suspicious vehicle. The driver in the car failed to yield and took off, but authorities were later able to track it down to the area of 19th Avenue and Phelps Road, just south of Bell Road. That’s where officers deployed a grappler to stop the car and police then approached the driver, identified only as a woman. At that point, officers say, she pointed a handgun to an officer, and that’s when three officers shot her. She was then arrested and taken to a nearby hospital where she is in serious but stable condition. No officers were hurt.

”We’ll do our interviews. We will have the totality of everything at that point,” said Sgt. Robert Scherer as the investigation remains ongoing and in its very early stages.

This is the 31st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 40th in the state in 2023.

