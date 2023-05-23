Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:37 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a box truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony, say it was memorable for all the...
Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony
40-year-old James Lee Sorg is facing charges with one count of Manslaughter and was booked into...
Police: Man dies after hit by vehicle in midtown Tucson
A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
An inmate died in his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Sunday, May 21.
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail cell
Joe Dean Rusk, 88, died on May 19, two days after being involved in a crash at Oracle and...
Man dies days after crash at Oracle, Wetmore

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Lake’s lawyers spent several days in court arguing that Maricopa County failed to perform...
Kari Lake signature verifications claim rejected by judge
Two historic churches burned in Douglas.
Two historic churches burned in Douglas
One dead in a shooting involving Border Patrol in Meneger's Dam on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
CBP releases statement about man fatally shot by agents