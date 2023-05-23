Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Two historic churches burned in Douglas

Two historic churches burned in Douglas.
Two historic churches burned in Douglas.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Douglas Fire Department is working on putting out hotspots at two fires that happened at neighboring churches on Monday, May 22.

The fires occurred at First Presbyterian Church and St. Stephens Church within minutes apart.

Crews will continue to work through most of the night to watch out for additional hotspots and D Avenue Street remains closed.

There are no details on the cause of the fires.

