Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area

The Marana Police Department confirmed officers were called to the Fry's located at Ina and...
The Marana Police Department confirmed officers were called to the Fry’s located at Ina and Thornydale roads.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault that allegedly happened at a grocery store in the Tucson area Tuesday, May 23.

The Marana Police Department confirmed officers were called to the Fry’s located at Ina and Thornydale.

The MPD said the suspect was taken into custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A BB gun was used in the assault, according to the MPD.

Anyone with information, including video, should contact the MPD at 520-382-2000.

