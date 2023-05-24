Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Circle K will offer discounted gas for three hours Thursday, May 25.

Consumers can save 40 cents per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at stations across southern Arizona and at more than 5,000 locations nationwide.

Only Circle K-branded locations are participating in the Circle K Fuel Day. Look for the Circle K on the fuel pumps or look for a location near you on an interactive map located HERE.

In addition to the fuel sale, more than 25 CleanFreak Car Wash locations in Arizona will host Car Wash Day during the same hours. Customers who subscribe to a car wash package will receive their first month free and a fuel discount card that offers daily savings at Circle K locations.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K-branded locations. To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day and look for the Circle K on fuel pumps.

