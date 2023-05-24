The city and county will team up to battle the opioid and fentanyl crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson City Council has asked Pima County for a seat on the Pima County Health Department’s Substance Misuse Advisory Committee to share data and determine where substance abuse dollars should be spent.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made the ask during a city council study session on the opioid and fentanyl crisis plaguing both the city and county.

During the update hosted by the Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen, she told the council she would welcome it to the board but needed a formal ask. That’s coming, according to City Attorney Mike Rankin.

“It is staggering how much fentanyl and opioid misuse have affected our community,” Mayor Romero said. “Very specifically, our young people.”

There were 458 overdose deaths in Pima County in 2022, 61% of which were fentanyl-related. That’s fewer than the 482 in 2021, which may be attributed, in part, to the availability of Narcan, an antidote to fentanyl.

Tucson remains one of the principal smuggling routes for fentanyl into the US, much like a marijuana and heroin corridor during the 1970′s and 1980′s.

Tucson will share the $48 million the county will receive as part of a drug settlement against the pharmaceutical industry. Pima County receives the money because its high drug-intensity community.

“According to the Washington Post, between 2006 and 2014, there were 391 million prescription pain pills shipped to Pima County,” said Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz, whose brother died from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. “The sheer volume of opioid pills sent to our community is egregious.”

She also pointed out, “at the end of the day, the responsibility lies in pharmaceutical greed.”

It was, in part, that greed that led to the country’s opioid crisis in the early 2000′s, but it’s also why the city and county will receive the money. “I know $48 million sounds like a lot but this is a huge, huge problem,” Romero said. “So i just want to make sure you feel comfortable, Dr. Cullen, to include the voices from the city of Tucson.” Cullen responded, “I do feel comfortable, but you may have to do a formal ask but I think it would be important to have those voices as the table as we move forward.”

This is not the first time the city and county have joined forces to tackle a social issue. Both have committed resources, personnel, and dollars to jointly battle homelessness, with positive results so far. And it seems both have many overlapping issues.’

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.