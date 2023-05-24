Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cochise County man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

Eric Ridenour
Eric Ridenour(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County man is awaiting transfer to federal custody after his arrest in connection with fires at two Douglas, Arizona, churches.

Douglas police say Eric Ridenour will face an arson-related charge in federal court under 18 USC § 844(i).

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church were damaged by fires that happened minutes apart on Monday, May 22.

Arson investigators from Douglas Police, Douglas Fire, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Gilbert Fire and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined that the cause of the fires was intentional.

A search warrant was executed at Ridenour’s home located outside of Douglas, where Ridenour was detained without incident.

ATF Investigators arrested Ridenour and transported him to the Cochise County Jail.

The motive behind the fires is not known and the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marana Police Department confirmed officers were called to the Fry’s located at Ina and...
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
FILE - Deputies said the K-9 failed to release the man despite repeated verbal commands and...
K-9 killed after attacking, failing to release deputy, sheriff’s office says
A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
62-year-old Marie Grigsby
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
There are no details on the cause of the fires.
Two historic churches burned in Douglas

Latest News

WATCH NOW: streaming
Tina Turner is shown during an interview for "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex House Hotel in...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain