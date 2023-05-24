Cochise County man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County man is awaiting transfer to federal custody after his arrest in connection with fires at two Douglas, Arizona, churches.

Douglas police say Eric Ridenour will face an arson-related charge in federal court under 18 USC § 844(i).

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church were damaged by fires that happened minutes apart on Monday, May 22.

Arson investigators from Douglas Police, Douglas Fire, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Gilbert Fire and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined that the cause of the fires was intentional.

A search warrant was executed at Ridenour’s home located outside of Douglas, where Ridenour was detained without incident.

ATF Investigators arrested Ridenour and transported him to the Cochise County Jail.

The motive behind the fires is not known and the investigation is continuing.

