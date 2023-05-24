Advertise
Crash closes Cushing Street, disrupts streetcar service

A crash at Cushing Street and the I-10 Frontage Road damaged the Sun Link streetcar stop there...
A crash at Cushing Street and the I-10 Frontage Road damaged the Sun Link streetcar stop there Wednesday, May 24.(13 n)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - West Cushing Street is closed at I-10 because of a crash that has also caused a disruption in streetcar service.

Unofficially, the crash involved at least two vehicles and damaged the Cushing Street/Frontage Road stop for the Sun Link streetcar.

According to Sun Tran, a Sun Tran bus will connect streetcar passengers from Plaza Centro to Downtown to Mercado.

There is no word on possible injuries.

13 News has reached out to police for information.

Drivers who use Cushing Street or the eastbound I-10 Frontage Road are advised to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

