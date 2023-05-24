Advertise
Fact Finders: Why some AZ counties are paying more for gas

Expect changes soon
FILE - Oil pump jacks work in unison, Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Williston, N.D.
FILE - Oil pump jacks work in unison, Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Williston, N.D.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Brooke Wagner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Finally, some good news about gas prices! As we prepare for Memorial Day weekend, the national average is expected to be more than a dollar cheaper than last year. It’s frustrating that prices in most of Southern Arizona are still high. But 13 News Fact Finders are finding out, that’s changing.

Many of you have called and emailed us asking why gas prices are so much higher in Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz counties than in Arizona counties to our East and West.

Our team has reported that our high prices have been caused by Spring overhauls at two refineries we rely on: one in New Mexico and one in Texas. That’s highly unusual for both to shut down at once, and prices skyrocketed. The big news: one of them just reopened.

”The refinery in Texas, which had to shut down for a few months, has actually come back online,” said Julian Paredes of AAA Mountain West. “So that means a major source of Southern Arizona’s gas is coming back. And it’s those Eastern counties that are feeling the change first - so that’s a big explanation for the price difference right now.”

It also explains why we’ve already seen prices fall by about ten cents in one week in Pima County. Prices for Eastern counties, including Cochise, are now closer to the national average because they’re closer to Texas to take delivery of that gas. But, AAA tells us, those prices should be flowing West very soon.

You can watch Brooke Wagner’s complete interview with Julian Paredes of AAA Mountain West by clicking here: https://www.kold.com/2023/05/24/web-extra-why-some-az-counties-are-paying-more-gas/

