Man arrested in Oro Valley in connection to deadly shooting at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that broke out at a Phoenix strip mall over the weekend.

Police say the suspect, Justine Demunga, was found in Oro Valley near Tucson on Tuesday and was taken into custody by Phoenix officers. Demunga was booked on various charges including second-degree murder in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning outside a business near 27th and Augusta avenues.

Investigators believed that Demunga was in an argument with another man, later identified as 50-year-old Nixon Petit, when Demunga shot him multiple times and then took off. Petit was later pronounced dead. No other information has been released.

