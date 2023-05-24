Advertise
Nogales Police investigating school threat

Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Police are still working to find out what led up to the shooting.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Police Department says it is investigating a threat made at an elementary school today, May 23.

Police say it happened at Lincoln Elementary School.

Police say a threat was written on a bathroom wall that warned of impending violence.

It was determined that at no time were students or staff in danger.

The case remains under investigation.

Police remind people the department and the Nogales Unified School District take a “zero tolerance” approach in these cases.

