Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Supreme Court approval declines amid controversies, poll says

FILE - A new poll suggests that approval of the Supreme Court is declining.
FILE - A new poll suggests that approval of the Supreme Court is declining.(Jesse James / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is declining, according to a poll by Marquette Law School.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 41%, with 59% disapproving. That is a 6% decline since January.

The latest survey conducted in May comes after several ethics complaints and controversies surrounding the justices.

Some of the court’s decisions last year, like reversing nationwide abortion rights, also could have contributed to the lower approval rating.

As for this term, the justices have yet to issue opinions on most of the high-profile cases, including ones on LGBTQ rights, student debt relief and affirmative action.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marana Police Department confirmed officers were called to the Fry’s located at Ina and...
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson
FILE - Deputies said the K-9 failed to release the man despite repeated verbal commands and...
K-9 killed after attacking, failing to release deputy, sheriff’s office says
There are no details on the cause of the fires.
Two historic churches burned in Douglas
62-year-old Marie Grigsby
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released from deadly road rage shooting reveal terror
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section