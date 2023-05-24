University of Arizona researchers use artificial intelligence to search for Alzheimer’s cure

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Groundbreaking research at the University of Arizona is looking into the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Now, scientists are getting help from the same technology that powers ChatGPT.

“Alzheimer’s is such a complex disease that there is no single target or single pathway causing this disease,” Dr. Rui Chang, Ph.D., associate professor of neurology at the University of Arizona, said. He’s been on the front line to help find a cure.

“We are processing a massive amount of data from human post-mortem brain tissues with Alzheimer’s,” he added.

One of the ways this is possible is with artificial intelligence. And it’s being used in a way to break down the data and make the process more streamlined.

It works like another popular form of AI, known as ChatGPT.

While ChatGPT understands human language, this type of AI understands genetic code and gives researchers a helping hand to identify more possible paths to a cure.

“There has been many applications that AI has proven successful,” Dr. Change said. “The latest one is ChatGPT. Our algorithm in mathematics is similar to ChatGPT.”

The team has already processed over 2,000 post-mortem brain tissues and more than 100 AI models. “From these 100 models, the AI predicted about 6,000 potential targets to support further drug development for the Alzheimer’s disease,” he said. Because of this, Dr. Chang’s AI algorithm has been able to hone in on genetic processes.

Thanks to this, Dr. Chang has identified 19 neuron-specific genetic points. This work helped other researchers identify even more genes that could be used as target drugs for the disease in the future.

