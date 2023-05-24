WEB EXTRA: Why some AZ counties are paying more for gas

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You can watch Brooke Wagner’s complete interview with Julian Paredes of AAA Mountain West about why some Arizona counties are paying more for gas in the video player.

You can read Brooke’s Fact Finders story by clicking here: https://www.kold.com/2023/05/24/fact-finders-why-some-az-counties-are-paying-more-gas/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.