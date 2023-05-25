Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area

Video was posted to Twitter of a fight that broke out at Chicago O'Hare International Airport's baggage claim.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – Police arrested two people after a brawl broke out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

A video posted by Twitter user @ChicagoCritter captured the fight, showing nearly a dozen people brawling in the baggage claim area Monday night.

People even fought on the carousel, while others appeared to try to intervene.

Two people who can be seen punching a woman in the video were arrested, according to police.

Officials said 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks were each charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Authorities have not said what caused the fight to break out.

The flight was reportedly from Miami to Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours on Thursday, May 25.
Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday
A crash at Cushing Street and the I-10 Frontage Road damaged the Sun Link streetcar stop there...
UPDATE: Driver facing charges after crash that damaged streetcar stop on Cushing Street
62-year-old Marie Grigsby
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
A man was shot in the 1800 block of South Craycroft Road in Tucson, Arizona, Monday, May 22.
Police investigating morning shooting in Tucson

Latest News

Grocery shopper, Nancy Webb, was looking for bananas but ended up leaving the store with a...
Woman wins lottery jackpot thanks to grocery store running out of bananas
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Today, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced two investments to support...
United Way donates nearly $50,000 to two local charities