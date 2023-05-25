Arizona Forestry: Stage 1 fire restrictions in western Arizona start Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 26, 2023, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will implement Stage I fire restrictions on State Trust Lands within La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma Counties. DFFM fire managers say an uptick in fire activity coupled with an overload of curing, fine fuels warrant restrictions in the western part of the state.

With temperatures rising and dry weather forecast, fine fuel will dry out faster, creating increased fire danger and the potential for higher fire activity. The department continues to evaluate other areas of the state on a weekly basis and will implement additional restrictions when conditions warrant them. Restrictions go into effect Friday at 8:00 a.m. and stay in place until rescinded.

Restrictions apply to the following state-owned and state-managed lands within the above-mentioned counties including:

•All State Trust lands outside incorporated municipalities.

•All Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities.

•All State Parks outside incorporated municipalities – State Parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place. Please refer to https://azstateparks.com/fire-safety/–for park-specific fire restriction information.

•All Department of Transportation highway, right-of-way property outside incorporated municipalities, not owned by federal land management agencies.

Restrictions include:

•Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, other than in a developed campsite or picnic area is prohibited. Exemptions include, a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

•Smoking is prohibited unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barred or cleared of all flammable materials.

•Fireworks or another incendiary device are prohibited.

•Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame is prohibited

Exemptions include:

•Any federal, state or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting organization in the performance of an official duty.

•All land within a city boundary is exempted unless otherwise stated in a city ordinance.

The State Forester must approve all exemptions to these restrictions.

If local authorities have imposed stronger restrictions, then those listed above, than the local restrictions shall apply.

These restrictions apply to all permit and lease holders and other authorized users of state-managed lands. Restrictions do not apply to private lands under ARS§ 37-1303.

For all statewide firerestriction information: https://wildlandfire.az.gov/. For more information, contact Tiffany Davila at602-540-1036 or at tdavila@dffm.az.gov

