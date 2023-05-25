Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical late-May weather pattern

By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our drying trend continues this week with highs near to a few degrees above normal. Mostly sunny skies expected each day with an afternoon breeze and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s each night. Our quiet, seasonable weather pattern takes us through Memorial Day Weekend.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours on Thursday, May 25.
Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
A crash at Cushing Street and the I-10 Frontage Road damaged the Sun Link streetcar stop there...
UPDATE: Driver facing charges after crash that damaged streetcar stop on Cushing Street
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Eric Ridenour
Cochise County man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical late-May weather pattern
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmer, drier week continues
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023