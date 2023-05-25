FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical late-May weather pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our drying trend continues this week with highs near to a few degrees above normal. Mostly sunny skies expected each day with an afternoon breeze and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s each night. Our quiet, seasonable weather pattern takes us through Memorial Day Weekend.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.