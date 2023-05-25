Game and Fish forced to kill three mountain lions in Prescott

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department says they had to kill three mountain lions in a northwest Prescott neighborhood.

AZGFD says a resident reported a mountain lion attacked his dog and that an accompanying mountain lion acted aggressively toward him.

This happened Sunday, May 21.

AZGFD says the mountain lions were part of a group of four seen in Prescott over the past few weeks and are believed to be responsible for killing several pet dogs.

They were considered a public safety threat because they have been seen close to homes and people and were recently observed exhibiting aggressive behavior.

AZGFD officers continue to search for a fourth mountain lion in case it is remaining near residential areas.

AZGFD says wildlife officers are guided by the department’s human-wildlife conflicts policy which describes acceptable or unacceptable wildlife behaviors and the appropriate responses.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.