TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, May 24, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released video from a shooting that involved Tucson Police officers on March 14.

The incident happened near East Grant Road and North Treat Avenue.

The video shows the suspect, who PRCIT identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Mauro Sosa, jump over the counter of a dispensary and point a gun at an employee.

Investigators say the suspect left the dispensary and went inside a nearby Mexican food restaurant.

After failing to listen to an officer’s commands to drop his weapon, that officer fired at the suspect with his rifle.

Sosa was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

We want to warn you the video is graphic. You can watch it by clicking on the video player.

GRAPHIC: Video released from March Tucson officer-involved shooting

The officer who fired the rifle has been identified as 14-year Tucson Police veteran Sgt. Jesse Chlopowicz.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team says the investigation is ongoing and when it is complete, it will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

