Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West Virginia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”

Franklin Darby was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official following Monday’s altercation in Logan County, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Booth wrote in the magistrate court complaint that Darby, 62, of Whitman, was heckling the umpire during the game when the umpire removed his equipment and left the field. Darby followed the umpire while screaming and cursing at him.

Darby then pulled out the knife but fled the scene before police arrived, the complaint said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darby has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours on Thursday, May 25.
Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
A crash at Cushing Street and the I-10 Frontage Road damaged the Sun Link streetcar stop there...
UPDATE: Driver facing charges after crash that damaged streetcar stop on Cushing Street
Eric Ridenour
Cochise County man to face federal charges in connection with Douglas church fires

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor’s discipline hearing centers on privacy, reporting of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex...
Supreme Court sharply limits federal government’s ability to police pollution into certain wetlands