Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault. Police say Williams got mad Saturday night because his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket. He allegedly started throwing tiles at his roommate.

The roommate told police he tried to fight back but was starting to leave when Williams went back into their home, got a gun and shot him in the backside, WAVE reports.

The victim said he went several blocks away to get help.

Williams was arraigned Monday. A not guilty plea was entered, and bond was set at $7,500 cash. He was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and not to possess a firearm or any other weapons.

Williams’ next court was set for May 30.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
Authorities investigating aggravated assault at grocery store in Tucson area
Circle K is offering discounted gas for three hours on Thursday, May 25.
Circle K to offer discounted gas Thursday
A crash at Cushing Street and the I-10 Frontage Road damaged the Sun Link streetcar stop there...
UPDATE: Driver facing charges after crash that damaged streetcar stop on Cushing Street
62-year-old Marie Grigsby
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Target pulls some LGBTQ+ Pride merch over threats
FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of...
South Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near border with North Korea
Kellen Tanner, a 14-year-old Type 1 Diabetic, said without the Special Diabetes Program, many...
Tucson Type 1 Diabetic teen, addressing Congress in Washington D.C. about the importance of Type 1 Diabetes research
Texas House alleges years of misconduct by state Attorney General Ken Paxton