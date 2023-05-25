Advertise
Student arrested after firearm found at Tucson school(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teen is in custody after police found a firearm at Pima Partnership Academy this morning.

The Tucson Police Department says officers responded to the school this morning, May 25, about 10 a.m. after receiving reports a student possibly had a firearm.

A brief lockdown was put into place.

TPD says a firearm was located and secured by officers and the 16-year-old male was taken to Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

He faces charges of interfering with a educational institute, reckless displaying of a firearm and possession of a gun in a school zone.

Police say there were no reported injuries to any students or staff members at the school.

