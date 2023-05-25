Suspect in Tucson armed carjacking arrested in Oro Valley

Tucson, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is facing several charges in connection with an armed carjacking in Tucson on May 6.

Police charged Dylan R. McGuffin, 23, with robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, auto theft, prohibited possessor and a parole violation.

The alleged carjacking happened near North Stone Avenue and Sixth Street.

Officers from the Oro Valley Police Department found the vehicle in the 7900 block of North Oracle Road and recovered a loaded handgun from McGuffin, according to Tucson police. OVPD contacted TPD robbery detectives, who ultimately charged McGuffin.

